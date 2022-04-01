Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham announces he's entering NBA draft

Branham announced the decision in an Instagram post Friday afternoon, saying "at this time" he's going to chase his dream and enter his name in the NBA draft.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham will enter the 2022 NBA draft.

Branham announced the decision in an Instagram post Friday afternoon, saying "at this time" he's going to chase his dream and enter his name in the NBA draft.

He told ESPN he will be "testing the draft waters" while keeping his college eligibility "intact."

Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last month. He averaged 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during the regular season while shooting over 49% from the floor.

Branham is one of five freshmen and one of only two from a Power 5 school to have multiple 30-point games this season. He has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games.

He is the eighth Ohio State player to earn the honor as the league’s top freshman.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 23 and will be held in Chicago.

Full statement:

As a basketball player growing up, my dream has always been to play in the NBA. All the long hours in the gym, the sacrifices I, as well as my family have made, and simply just following the plan that God has for me has brought me to this point.

Words can't express how grateful I am that I became a Buckeye. I can't thank The Ohio State University enough for the opportunity to play the game I love in my hometown. Thank you to Coach Holtmann and the entire staff for believing in me. They have allowed me to grow as a young man, a basketball player, and simply a better person over this past season. I can't thank my coaches enough who have always been there for me through this journey and a special thank you to Jason Dawson as he continues to push and encourage me. Also, a big THANK YOU to my family for always being in my corner and making sacrifices in order to allow me to chase my dream.