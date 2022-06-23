Ohio State's Malaki Branham selected 20th overall by San Antonio Spurs

Branham, a freshman this past season for the Buckeyes, announced in April he would officially be entering the NBA Draft.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Ohio State guard Malaki Branham was selected 20th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Branham, a freshman this past season for the Buckeyes, announced he would be leaving Ohio State for the NBA Draft in April.

Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last month. He averaged 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during the regular season while shooting over 49% from the floor.

Branham is one of five freshmen and one of only two from a Power 5 school to have multiple 30-point games this season. He has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games.

He is the eighth Ohio State player to earn the honor as the league’s top freshman.