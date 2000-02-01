Boone Jenner named Columbus Blue Jackets captain

Jenner has scored 121 goals and racked up 119 assists since being drafted by Columbus in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boone Jenner has been named the seventh captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets in franchise history.

Jenner is entering his ninth NHL season and has been named one of the team's alternate captains since the start of the 2015-16 season.

The veteran forward has scored 121 goals and racked up 119 assists since being drafted by Columbus in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

“We had a lot of discussions as a coaching staff and with management and, while we were in no rush to make a decision regarding the next captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, it became obvious to all of us that Boone was the right choice,” said Blue Jackets Head Coach Brad Larsen.

“He has tremendous character and a work ethic that has earned the respect of his teammates and he’s been an important part of our leadership group for several years," Larsen said.

The team also named three alternate captains in defenseman Zach Werenski and forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gustav Nyquist.

"Zach, Gus and Oliver also have been part of that group and we are fortunate to have these guys lead our team," Larsen said

The Blue Jackets open the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on 97.1 The Fan ahead of the puck drop at 7 p.m.

The other six captains in team history include:

Defenseman Lyle Odelein (2000-02)

Forward Ray Whitney (2002-03)

Defenseman Luke Richardson (2003-05)

Defenseman Adam Foote (2005-08)

Forward Rick Nash (2008-12)

Forward Nick Foligno (2015-21)

say it with us, folks: CAPTAIN BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONE



📝⬇️https://t.co/XAjuLy42Xf — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 12, 2021