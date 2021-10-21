Sillinger scores first career goal in Blue Jackets' 3-2 win over Islanders

The Blue Jackets' first-round pick Cole Sillinger scored his first career goal in the second period.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrik Laine scored at 1:49 of overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Islanders 3-2.

Laine’s wrist shot from the left circle that sent him tumbling to the ice won it.

Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves as Columbus improved to 3-1.