Sillinger scores first career goal in Blue Jackets' 3-2 win over Islanders

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrik Laine scored at 1:49 of overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Islanders 3-2.
Laine’s wrist shot from the left circle that sent him tumbling to the ice won it.
The Blue Jackets' first-round pick Cole Sillinger scored his first career goal in the second period.
Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves as Columbus improved to 3-1.
Mathew Barzal scored early in the third period for the Islanders to tie the game after the Blue Jackets had tallied twice in 33 seconds to end the second.