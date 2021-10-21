x
Blue Jackets

Sillinger scores first career goal in Blue Jackets' 3-2 win over Islanders

The Blue Jackets' first-round pick Cole Sillinger scored his first career goal in the second period.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrik Laine scored at 1:49 of overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Islanders 3-2.

Laine’s wrist shot from the left circle that sent him tumbling to the ice won it. 

Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves as Columbus improved to 3-1.

Mathew Barzal scored early in the third period for the Islanders to tie the game after the Blue Jackets had tallied twice in 33 seconds to end the second.

