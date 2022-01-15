x
Blue Jackets

Panthers remain red-hot, roll past Blue Jackets 9-2

Gustav Nyquist and Boone Jenner had goals for Columbus, both coming in the third period.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell each scored twice, MacKenzie Weegar tied a career-best with four points and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers scored early and often on the way to beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-2.

 Aaron Ekblad had three assists for Florida. Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Patric Hornqvist all had goals for the Panthers, who improved the NHL’s best record to 26-7-5 and best home mark to 21-3-0.

Gustav Nyquist and Boone Jenner had goals for Columbus, both coming in the third period.

