x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Blue Jackets

Domi has two goals, Columbus holds off Seattle 5-4 in OT

Max Domi had two goals and an assist as the Blue Jackets outlasted the Kraken.
Credit: AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Max Domi had two goals and an assist, Jake Bean scored 55 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4.

Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and assist for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in eight games.

Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and the Blue Jackets withstood Seattle’s furious rally in the third period.

Seattle rallied with three goals in the third, capped by Vince Dunn’s wrist shot with 4:06 remaining to pull even at 4-all.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️  

In Other News

Nationwide Arena prepares for Columbus Blue Jackets season opener, keeping safety front of mind