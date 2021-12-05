Columbus snaps 4-game skid, rallies to beat San Jose 6-4

The Blue Jackets' come-from-behind victory stopped a four-game losing streak.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Adam Boqvist scored twice, Andrew Peeke added two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 come-from-behind win over the San Jose Sharks.

Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslevic and Alexandre Texier also scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots as Columbus won its fourth straight home game.