Columbus Blue Jackets trade forward Cam Atkinson to Philadelphia Flyers

Atkinson has spent his entire professional hockey career with Columbus, scoring 213 goals and 189 assists in 627 games.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Saturday that forward and 10-year veteran Cam Atkinson has been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.

OFFICIAL: The #CBJ have acquired Jakub Voracek from Philadelphia in exchange for Cam Atkinson. pic.twitter.com/MFHy0dr5q5 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 24, 2021

In return, the team has acquired Flyers forward Jakub Voracek.

"This is a significant trade for our club and we are very excited to Jake Voracek back to the Blue Jackets family," General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a release. "He is a powerful, dynamic offensive player that will be a significant contributor to our club."

Voracek started the first three years of his career with the Blue Jackets when he was drafted in 2007. He has spent the last nine years with the Flyers.

Voracek has posted 216 goals and 522 assists in 968 career games.