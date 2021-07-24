Columbus Blue Jackets trade forward Cam Atkinson to Philadelphia Flyers

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Saturday that forward and 10-year veteran Cam Atkinson has been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.
In return, the team has acquired Flyers forward Jakub Voracek.
Atkinson has spent his entire professional hockey career with Columbus, scoring 213 goals and 189 assists in 627 career games.
"This is a significant trade for our club and we are very excited to Jake Voracek back to the Blue Jackets family," General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a release. "He is a powerful, dynamic offensive player that will be a significant contributor to our club."
Voracek started the first three years of his career with the Blue Jackets when he was drafted in 2007. He has spent the last nine years with the Flyers.
Voracek has posted 216 goals and 522 assists in 968 career games.
"Adding a player like (Voracek) comes at a cost and I want to thank Cam Atkinson for his many contributions to the Blue Jackets and Columbus community over the past 10 years," said Kekalainen. "He has made a lasting impact on our club and I wish he, Natalie and their family all the best."