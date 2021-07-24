Columbus Blue Jackets acquire 6 players on day 2 of NHL draft

The team also lost Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson via trades.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired six new players as day two of the 2021 National Hockey League Draft comes to a close.

Stanislav Svozil, who was chosen in the third round of the draft, has recorded three goals and five assists for eight points with 16 penalty minutes in 71 career games.

Guillaume Richard was picked in the fourth round and has made 51 career appearances. He is committed to play at Providence College for the 2021-22 season.

The Blue Jackets also picked defenseman Nikolai Makarov in the fourth round. He helped Russia win a silver medal at the 2021 U19 World Championships.

In the second pick of the fifth round, James Malatesta was chosen for another forward position. Malatesta is coming from the Quebec Remparts where he ranked fourth on the club in goals and points.

Columbus chose forward Ben Boyd from the Charlotte Islander for its sixth-round pick. Boyd led the club and league rookies in penalty minutes in 2020-21 after finishing with 7-3-0 and 45 PIM in 35 games.