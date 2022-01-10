Blue Jackets suspend forward Gregory Hofmann

Hofmann was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 13, 2021 and signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets in June.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Monday the organization has suspended forward Gregory Hofmann.

According to General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen, Hofmann was given permission to step away for personal reasons and informed the team he had decided not to return.

“Obviously, we are disappointed, but we have no other recourse than to suspend him," Kekalainen said.

He has appeared in 24 games with Columbus, registering two goals and five assists.

Hofmann's last appearance with the team was Dec. 14, 2021 at Vancouver.