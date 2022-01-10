Blue Jackets place forward Gregory Hofmann on unconditional waivers

Hofmann was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 13, 2021 and signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets in June.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Gregory Hofmann on unconditional waivers Thursday.

Earlier in the week, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced Hofmann was suspended by the organization.

“Gregory was given permission by the club to step away for personal reasons and informed us today that because of those reasons he has decided not to return,” said Kekalainen.

Kekalainen said they had no other recourse than issuing the suspension before Thursday's update.

He has appeared in 24 games with Columbus, registering two goals and five assists.

Hofmann's last appearance with the team was Dec. 14, 2021 at Vancouver.