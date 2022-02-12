x
Laine scores with :07 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1

Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation and the Columbus Blue Jackets edged Montreal 2-1 Saturday.
MONTREAL, QC — Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation and the Columbus Blue Jackets edged Montreal 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games. 

Laine also had an assist on Oliver Bjorkstad’s goalt 76 seconds into the game and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves as the Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game. 

Cole Caufield tied game for Montreal early in the third period with his third goal of the season. 

Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves as interim coach Martin St. Louis lost his second straight game.

