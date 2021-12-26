COVID-19 issues force postponement of Blue Jackets-Blackhawks game

A makeup date for Tuesday's game, which was scheduled to be played in Chicago, has yet to be announced.

CHICAGO — The game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday has been postponed due to "COVID-related reasons" the NHL announced Sunday.

The Blue Jackets have not played a game in ten days because of COVID-19 issues across the NHL.

As of Sunday night, the Blue Jackets were scheduled to play Thursday, Dec. 30, at Nationwide Arena against the Nashville Predators.

The NHL announced two other games have been canceled this week, both on Dec. 29: Pittsburgh-Toronto and Boston-Ottawa.