Nyquist scores in SO, Blue Jackets beat Predators 4-3

Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gustav Nyquist scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Patrik Laine, back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an oblique strain, scored, Alexandre Texier added a goal, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist.

Michael McCarron, Nick Cousins and former Blue Jackets player Ryan Johansen scored in regulation for the Predators.