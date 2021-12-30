x
Blue Jackets

Nyquist scores in SO, Blue Jackets beat Predators 4-3

Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, front, makes a save as teammate Gabriel Carlsson, right, and Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund fight for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gustav Nyquist scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. 

Patrik Laine, back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an oblique strain, scored, Alexandre Texier added a goal, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist. 

Michael McCarron, Nick Cousins and former Blue Jackets player Ryan Johansen scored in regulation for the Predators. 

Matt Duchene had two assists, and David Rittich made 26 saves for Nashville.

