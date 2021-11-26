Merzlikins stops 39 shots, Blue Jackets beat Canucks 4-2

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:06 into the third period for Columbus, and Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots, Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed and had an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Vancouver Canucks 4-2.

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:06 into the third period for Columbus, and Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored.

The Blue Jackets have won three straight and four of five.

Vancouver has lost five in a row on the road.