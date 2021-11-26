x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Blue Jackets

Merzlikins stops 39 shots, Blue Jackets beat Canucks 4-2

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:06 into the third period for Columbus, and Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, left, and Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots, Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed and had an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Vancouver Canucks 4-2. 

Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal 6:06 into the third period for Columbus, and Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored.

The Blue Jackets have won three straight and four of five. 

Vancouver has lost five in a row on the road. 

Vasily Podkolzin and Tyler Motte scored, and Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots as the Canucks lost for the eighth time in their last nine games.

In Other News

Nationwide Arena prepares for Columbus Blue Jackets season opener, keeping safety front of mind