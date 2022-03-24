Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to miss remainder of season to undergo surgery

The team said Korpisalo is expected to make a full recovery in six months.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a hip injury.

The team said the injury will require Korpisalo to undergo surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery in six months.

"This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option," General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said. "We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action."

This season, Korpisalo is 7-11-0 with a 4.15 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 22 appearances.

The goaltender has registered a 76-67-21 record with a 3.04 goals-against average including a .902 save percentage and three shutouts in 182 career games.

Korpisalo was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft.