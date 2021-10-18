Blue Jackets C Domi will miss 2 to 4 weeks with rib fracture

The 26-year-old center was injured in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over Seattle on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets say that Max Domi will miss two to four weeks with a rib fracture.

The 26-year-old center was injured in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Domi was playing well after recovering from shoulder surgery on June 4. He already had a goal and two assists as the Blue Jackets won their first two games of the season.