Up-and-down Chargers hold off Bengals for 41-22 victory

The Los Angeles Chargers hold off the Cincinnati Bengals for a 41-22 victory.
Cincinnati Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (22) intercepts a pass intended by Los Angeles Chargers' Josh Palmer (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CINCINNATI — Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns and Tevaughn Campbell returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a score, helping the Los Angeles Chargers hold off the Cincinnati Bengals for a 41-22 victory.

Herbert was 26 of 35 for 317 yards as Los Angeles bounced back nicely after losing 28-13 at Denver last weekend. 

Mike Williams had five receptions for 110 yards, and Keenan Allen caught two of Herbert’s TD passes. 

Cincinnati stormed back after falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter. 

Mixon’s 7-yard TD run made it 24-22 with 7:10 left in the third. But the Bengals came up empty on the 2-point conversion try and Campbell’s fumble return in the fourth helped close it out for Los Angeles.