Up-and-down Chargers hold off Bengals for 41-22 victory

The Los Angeles Chargers hold off the Cincinnati Bengals for a 41-22 victory.

CINCINNATI — Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns and Tevaughn Campbell returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a score, helping the Los Angeles Chargers hold off the Cincinnati Bengals for a 41-22 victory.

Herbert was 26 of 35 for 317 yards as Los Angeles bounced back nicely after losing 28-13 at Denver last weekend.

Mike Williams had five receptions for 110 yards, and Keenan Allen caught two of Herbert’s TD passes.

Cincinnati stormed back after falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter.