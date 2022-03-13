x
Tom Brady announces return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 23rd NFL season

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1 and less than two months later, he's ready to take his position back.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season about six weeks after he announced his retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady said in a tweet Sunday.

Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

