NFL Roundup: Raiders make playoffs after wild win; Jaguars spoil it for the Colts; 49ers get in

The first ever Week 18 in the NFL really lived up to the hype as three different games with massive playoff implications were decided in overtime.

LOS ANGELES — Well, Week 18 in the NFL has just never been normal has it?

Ha. Ha. But, for real, first ever Week 18 was pretty much bananas as teams competed for three playoff spots and playoff seeding.

The 49ers and Saints were competing in different games for the final playoff spot in the NFC while the Colts, Steelers, Ravens, Chargers and Raiders were all competing for two remaining playoff spots in the AFC.

Let's talk about how it all played out.

Raiders win and get in with thrilling overtime win over Chargers

There was enough drama in the Raiders-Chargers game on Sunday night, you could almost write a movie script.

The objective for both teams was simple: win, and you're in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the AFC to face the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend.

However, there was one small caveat. Because the Colts lost to the Jaguars, a tie between the Chargers and Raiders would have meant both teams would make the playoffs while the Steelers would be left out.

So that was a talking point heading into the game.

Flash forward, the Raiders are up 15 points on the Chargers when L.A. finally scores another touchdown on a wild 4th and 21 to pull the game back within one score after they completed the two-point conversion.

After getting the ball back, the Chargers went on a bizarre 19-play, 83-yard drive capped by a Herbert touchdown pass to Williams. The Chargers converted on fourth and long three times on that drive.

This knotted it up at 29-29 and the tie narrative really started to play a factor as America, minus Steelers fans, looked on hoping the two teams would run the clock out in overtime.

The Raiders got the ball and marched down the field and settled for a field goal, so the game wasn't over yet. The Chargers matched them and with about four minutes left, the ball was back in the Raiders' hands with a 32-32 tie.

Las Vegas ran the clock all the way down. There were 38 seconds left on the clock and Vegas wasn't in field goal range quite yet with a third and four. The Chargers called a timeout.

While there were only five seconds on the play clock when Staley called the timeout, some believed the timeout cost the Chargers the chance that the Raiders could just let the clock run out after one more run play.

But, after the timeout, Josh Jacobs rushed for 10 yards to the 29-yard line, setting up Daniel Carlson for the game-winning 47-yard field goal as time expired.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the timeout by Staley "definitely" affected the Raiders' mindset at the end of the game.

“It definitely did, obviously,” Carr said in his post-game interview with NBC’s Michelle Tafoya. “But we knew, no matter what, we didn’t want a tie. We wanted to win the football game.”

Of course a win for the Raiders instead of a tie was the difference between playing the Bills and the Chiefs. The Raiders have lost to the Chiefs both times this season in blowouts.

Jaguars spoil Colts playoff hopes, Steelers get in

The formula for the Indianapolis Colts was simple: beat the last place Jacksonville Jaguars and you're in the playoffs.

Well, Jacksonville had other plans.

The Colts were pretty much dominated the entire game to lose 26-11. The Colts had two chances to clinch the playoffs but lost each of their final two games to the Raiders and Jaguars to miss out.

NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor was held to 77 yards, Carson Wentz was sacked six times and turned the ball over twice leading to 10 points.

"Never expect to be sitting here having this moment right now, not like this," Colts head coach Frank Reich said after the game.

It was a shocking finish for a Colts team that put themselves in the AFC contender conversation just weeks ago after they defeated the Bills, Patriots and Cardinals.

As the Colts lost, it gave new meaning to a game going on at the same time in Baltimore between the Ravens and Steelers. Winner of that game would advance to the playoffs as long as LAC-LV didn't end in a tie.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers were able to pull off the comeback win in overtime 16-13, advancing to the playoffs in what is likely Big Ben's final season.

The Steelers will face the Chiefs, who beat the Steelers 36-10 on Dec. 26.

49ers pull off win over Rams to get in

The Los Angeles Rams got off to a 17-0 lead and looked like they were going to cruise to the win and block the 49ers from getting into the playoffs.

But, the 49ers came back and clinched a postseason berth with a 27-24 overtime on Robbie Gould 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime, followed by a a game-ending interception by rookie Ambry Thomas.

"Getting off to a slow start and then coming back like we did, it took everything," said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who passed for 316 yards. "We say that a lot of weeks, but this one really did. I felt it after the game. I know a lot of guys in that locker room did. It was worth it, though. It was one of those games you won't forget any time soon."

With the win, the 49ers got into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed and will face the Cowboys in Dallas on Wild Card weekend.

The Rams were still able to win the NFC West with the loss, because the Cardinals also lost to the Seahawks. But, the lost bumped the Rams down from the No. 2 seed to the No. 4 seed. So, they'll actually face the Cardinals in L.A. on Wild Card weekend.

The Rams defeated the Cardinals in Arizona in December but the Cardinals trounced the Rams in L.A. in October.

"This is a tough feeling," coach Sean McVay said. "Our guys did a good job being able to navigate through the season. To be able to still win the division is a good accomplishment, but I don't know that right now is the time to celebrate that."

Matthew Stafford passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns while winning the first division title of his 13-year NFL career, but Los Angeles is headed into the postseason on a down note.