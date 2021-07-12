NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cardinals lead way as top five remain in place, Colts into top 10

INDIANAPOLIS — It finally happened. For the first time all season there won't be a shake up in the top five of our NFL Power Rankings from the previous week.
The Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Bucs, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots all won their games this past week in the NFL and the Green Bay Packers were on bye.
With that, our top five remains in tract with the Cardinals leading the way followed by the Packers, Bucs, Chiefs, then Patriots.
The Indianapolis Colts are the only new team to jump into our top 10, making the move to eight despite six losses on the year.
This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.
Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.
Let's get on to the rankings.
1. Arizona Cardinals
Ranking last week: 1
Last week result: 33-22 win over Bears
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2
The Cardinals for a third straight week will remain the No. 1 seed in our NFL Power Rankings. They were the first team to 10 wins this season as they took care of the Bears. It marked the return of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Murray went for four TDs after missing the last three games due to injury. Arizona's defense made life rough for the Bears on Sunday as well, intercepting Andy Dalton
2. Green Bay Packers
Ranking last week: 2
Last week result: BYE
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3
The Packers were on bye last week. They remain at No. 2 in our Power Rankings.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ranking last week: 3
Last week result: 30-17 win over Falcons
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/4
The Bucs coasted to another win on Sunday against the Falcons as Tom Brady shredded the Falcons defense once again. The Bucs are now 9-3 and shaping into a strong contender to get back to the Super Bowl.
4. Kansas City Chiefs
Ranking last week: 4
Last week result: 22-9 win over Broncos
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8
The Chiefs offense didn't look very elite on Sunday night against the Broncos, but they still put up over 20 points and were able to win by double digits. That's in large part thanks to the defense, which has impressed for five consecutive games now. That side of the ball will play a big role in KC's push to make the Super Bowl.
5. New England Patriots
Ranking last week: 5
Last week result: 14-10 win over Bills
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/7
The New England Patriots have now won seven-straight games. Their latest win was at Buffalo in driving winds. They threw the ball three times in the game and they won. Josh Allen threw 30 times. Bill Belichick clearly has his team figured out. The run game and defense has been elite. If rookie QB Mac Jones can keep his composure, this team can go far.
6. Los Angeles Rams
Ranking last week: 7
Last week result: 37-7 win over Jaguars
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/8
The Rams finally ended their losing streak on Sunday with a much-needed decisive victory over the Jaguars. It's not easy to be impressed, even with a 30-point win, with how the Rams have handled against tough teams recently. They'll be put to a major test again next Monday against the Cardinals as they try to even up the season series.
7. Dallas Cowboys
Ranking last week: 10
Last week result: 27-17 win over Saints
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/11
The Dallas Cowboys got a win on the road against the Saints last Thursday. It moved them up three spots in our rankings, but it's tough to say they deserved to move up that many after what was really an ugly win, even though they intercepted Taysom Hill four times. But, they jump the Ravens, Bills and Bengals, who all lost their games. Dallas is 8-4, but they have some thing they need to figure out if they want to compete with the Cardinals, Packers and Bucs.
8. Indianapolis Colts
Ranking last week: 12
Last week result: 31-0 win over Texans
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14
The Colts are in the top 10 of our power rankings for the first time this season after their 31-0 shutout vs. the Texans. The Colts would've been in the top 10 last week had they closed out the Bucs at home, but Tampa came back to get a close win. The Colts have lost six games, but they have been very strong in recent weeks.
9. Baltimore Ravens
Ranking last week: 6
Last week result: 20-19 loss to Steelers
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/14
What is going on with the Ravens' offense? It hasn't been right in weeks and it costed them on Sunday as they lost to the Steelers. Baltimore squeaked by with a win in the week before against the Browns despite Lamar Jackson's four interceptions. They are 8-4 but they're looking a step or two behind the Chiefs and Patriots right now.
10. Buffalo Bills
Ranking last week: 8
Last week result: 14-10 loss to Patriots
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/12
The Bills got Belichick-ed on Monday night, but don't tell Sean McDermott that. The Patriots threw the ball three times as winds gusted all night and they won the game. The Bills threw the ball 30 times but couldn't score on the Pats in the red zone late. The Bills are now 7-5 and remain a top 10 team for now.
11. Los Angeles Chargers
Ranking last week: 14
Last week result: 41-22 win over Bengals
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/13
12. Cincinnati Bengals
Ranking last week: 9
Last week result: 41-22 loss to Chargers
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/15
13. Tennessee Titans
Ranking last week: 11
Last week result: BYE
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/16
14. Washington Football Team
Ranking last week: 19
Last week result: 17-15 win over Raiders
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/18
15. San Francisco 49ers
Ranking last week: 13
Last week result: 30-23 loss to Seahawks
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22
16. Cleveland Browns
Ranking last week: 16
Last week result: BYE
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/20
17. Las Vegas Raiders
Ranking last week: 15
Last week result: 17-15 loss to WFT
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/23
18. Pittsburgh Steelers
Ranking last week: 21
Last week result: 20-19 win over Ravens
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/21
19. Philadelphia Eagles
Ranking last week: 22
Last week result: 33-18 win over Jets
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/23
20. Denver Broncos
Ranking last week: 17
Last week result: 22-9 loss to Chiefs
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/22
21. Miami Dolphins
Ranking last week: 23
Last week result: 20-9 win over Giants
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/24
22. Minnesota Vikings
Ranking last week: 18
Last week result: 29-27 loss to Lions
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/26
23. New Orleans Saints
Ranking last week: 20
Last week result: 27-17 loss to Cowboys
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/25
24. Seattle Seahawks
Ranking last week: 27
Last week result: 30-23 win over 49ers
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/26
25. Carolina Panthers
Ranking last week: 24
Last week result: BYE
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/26
26. Atlanta Falcons
Ranking last week: 25
Last week result: 30-17 loss to Bucs
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/28
27. New York Giants
Ranking last week: 26
Last week result: 20-9 loss to Dolphins
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/28
28. Chicago Bears
Ranking last week: 28
Last week result: 33-22 loss to Cardinals
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/29
29. New York Jets
Ranking last week: 29
Last week result: 33-18 loss to Eagles
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31
30. Detroit Lions
Ranking last week: 32
Last week result: 29-27 win over Vikings
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32
31. Jacksonville Jaguars
Ranking last week: 30
Last week result: 37-7 loss to Rams
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32
32. Houston Texans
Ranking last week: 31
Last week result: 31-0 loss to Colts
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 31/32
