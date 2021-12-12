x
Browns survive Ravens rally, win 24-22

The Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for the win.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) celebrates after a defensive stop during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for a 24-22 win.

The Ravens lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury in the first half.

Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper on first-half scores as the Browns bounced back and beat the Ravens after losing to them 15 days ago.

Of course it helped that Jackson went out with a sprained right ankle.

Backup QB Tyler Huntley rallied the Ravens, but couldn't convert a late fourth-down play.

