Browns survive Ravens rally, win 24-22

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for a 24-22 win.

The Ravens lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson with an ankle injury in the first half.

Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper on first-half scores as the Browns bounced back and beat the Ravens after losing to them 15 days ago.

Of course it helped that Jackson went out with a sprained right ankle.