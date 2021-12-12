49ers defeat Bengals 26-23 in OT

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-23 in overtime.

Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who again emerged as San Francisco’s offensive star.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to claw back from a 20-6 deficit and tie the game with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter.