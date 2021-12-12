x
49ers defeat Bengals 26-23 in OT

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-23 in overtime.
Credit: AP Photo/Aaron Doster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who again emerged as San Francisco's offensive star.

Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who again emerged as San Francisco’s offensive star.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to claw back from a 20-6 deficit and tie the game with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals were not able to take advantage to gain in the standings following losses by AFC North teams Baltimore and Pittsburgh this week

