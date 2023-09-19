Locked on NFL Power Rankings: Falcons, Seahawks jump up after Week 2 victories

Seattle and Atlanta move up the power rankings with wins over Detroit and Green Bay, while the Chargers and Browns are in trouble after 0-2 starts.

DETROIT — Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, and while it's still too early to panic there are a few franchises getting close after going 0-2 to begin the campaign.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns are 0-2 despite a lot of expectations heading into the year, and for Cleveland the news of a devastating leg injury for Nick Chubb only makes things worse.

The Locked on NFL podcast hosts once again collaborated on a power rankings after Week 2 of the season, with teams like LA and Cleveland falling while Seattle and Atlanta take big leaps after wins over Detroit and Green Bay, respectively.

Below is a look at the latest power rankings, with Week 2 game results and how much each team rose (or fell) from last week's initial ranking.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Week 2: 30-23 win over Rams

2. Dallas Cowboys (+1)

Week 2: 30-10 win over Jets

3. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)

Week 2: 34-28 win over Vikings

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2: 17-9 win over Jaguars

5. Miami Dolphins

Week 2: 24-17 win over Patriots

6. Baltimore Ravens

Week 2: 27-24 win over Bengals

7. Buffalo Bills (+2)

Week 2: 38-10 win over Raiders

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2: 17-9 loss to Chiefs

9. Detroit Lions (-2)

Week 2: 37-31 loss to Seahawks

10. Atlanta Falcons (+7)

Week 2: 25-24 win over Packers

11. New Orleans Saints (+5)

Week 2: 20-17 win over Panthers

12. Seattle Seahawks (+8)

Week 2: 37-31 win over Lions

13. Green Bay Packers (-1)

Week 2: 25-24 loss to Falcons

14. Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

Week 2: 27-24 loss to Ravens

15. Cleveland Browns (-5)

Week 2: 26-22 loss to Steelers

16. Los Angeles Rams (-2)

Week 2: 30-23 loss to 49ers

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2)

Week 2: 27-17 win over Bears

18. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Week 2: 27-24 loss to Titans

19. Washington Commanders (+4)

Week 2: 35-33 win over Broncos

20. New York Jets (-7)

Week 2: 30-10 loss to Cowboys

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)

Week 2: 26-22 win over Browns

22. Tennessee Titans (+3)

Week 2: 27-24 win over Chargers

23. New England Patriots (-5)

Week 2: 24-17 loss to Dolphins

24. Minnesota Vikings (-2)

Week 2: 34-28 loss to Eagles

25. Indianapolis Colts (+3)

Week 2: 31-20 win over Texans

26. Las Vegas Raiders (-5)

Week 2: 38-10 loss to Bills

27. New York Giants

Week 2: 31-28 win over Cardinals

28. Denver Broncos (-2)

Week 2: 35-33 loss to Commanders

29. Carolina Panthers (+1)

Week 2: 20-17 loss to Saints

30. Chicago Bears (-1)

Week 2: 27-17 loss to Buccaneers

31. Houston Texans

Week 2: 31-20 loss to Colts

32. Arizona Cardinals