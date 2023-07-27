5 non-Shohei Ohtani trade targets MLB teams could pursue before trade deadline

Now that Shohei Ohtani is off the table and the Angels are going for it, who are some of the other players still available on the trade market?

LOS ANGELES — On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels announced they would not trade Shohei Ohtani and pulled off a trade to prove they were serious about going for it in 2023. Ohtani was the big prize of the trade market before the Angels decided to pull back. Every team wanted him, and some had the means to get him.

Instead of selling, the Angels acquired right-hander Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox for two top prospects.

So now that Ohtani is off the table and the best pitcher on the trade market, Giolito, is with a new team, who are five more non-Ohtani trade targets to keep an eye on before the deadline arrives on Tuesday evening?

Cody Bellinger - Chicago Cubs

Bellinger’s name has been mentioned steadily for the past few weeks as a possible prize for a contender or a fringe team just outside of the final playoff spots that need a left-handed boost to their lineup.

Bellinger is having his best season since 2019, when he won the MVP and was an All-Star. He’s batting .312/.360/.545 with 15 home runs and 15 doubles in 70 games.

Marcus Stroman - Chicago Cubs

Stroman, Bellinger’s Cubs teammate, is also having a solid year. He’s 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA. He has said he wants to stay with the Cubs, but Stroman has a $21M contract in 2024 and can opt out.

If the Cubs decide to trade Bellinger and Stroman or Bellinger or Stroman, they can use them to replenish their farm system, or if they keep them, maybe they can make a push for the NL Central, which is still a winnable division.

Jeimer Candelario - Washington Nationals

Candelario will not be on the Nationals once the trade deadline passes. He’s been mentioned for weeks, and a few teams could use his services. So far this season, Candelario is batting .256/.336/.483 with 16 home runs and 52 runs batted in.

The third baseman is a switch hitter and could help someone down the stretch. Nats GM Mike Rizzo talked about moving Candelario at the end of June, so he’s definitely being moved. We just have to wait to find out where he lands.

Jack Flaherty - St. Louis Cardinals

Flaherty has also been mentioned as a possible trade target for weeks. The Cardinals are looking to rebuild and reload for 2024 after a disappointing 2023 that looks unlikely to improve. Flaherty is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA which isn’t earth-shattering, but he’s a solid starter who can definitely help a contender in August and September.

Honorable mention - Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals could also unload lefty Montgomery to rebuild for 2024. Montgomery is 6-8 with a 3.37 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 115 innings.

Michael Lorenzen - Detroit Tigers