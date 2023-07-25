Do the Cleveland Cavaliers really have to trade Donovan Mitchell? | Locked On NBA

Donovan Mitchell will soon be eligible for an extension and the NBA rumor mill is already at full speed.

CLEVELAND — National NBA analysts kicked up the idea of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell being traded this week as he heads toward extension eligibility after a first-round flame out at the hands of the New York Knicks last postseason.

Locked On NBA hosts Tony East and David Ramil discussed the timing and reasoning behind such a move on a Tuesday episode of the podcast.

“I don’t think Mitchell is that next available superstar," Ramil said. "I think he’s happy there.”

It may seem incredibly premature less than 12 months after Cleveland acquired Mitchell, but these are the timelines that NBA teams work on with superstars.

“It’s only two years left, so their discussion about the reason to do it is he’ll never have a higher trade value than now," East said. "But I also think they had a great offseason … and their top six, seven, eight guys are really good."

Of course, smaller markets around the NBA often face more significant pressure. But Ramil questioned whether considering a trade two entire years before Mitchell's free agency is overly hasty, even in a smaller market like Cleveland.

“Is that really that much of a fear that you have to start considering it two years early when you’re looking to win a potential championship this year, however likely that may be?” Ramil asked.

Signing an extension this offseason would mean accepting less money than he would be eligible for next offseason or the following summer in free agency.

“They’ll offer the maximum they can," East explained. "It would be really easy for him to say ‘I want to see what our team looks like’ … and the cap will be so much higher by the time he’s a free agent.”

Still, with a promising young core, multiple trade chips left to use, and only one season together so far, it would be a complete shock to see the Cavaliers trade Mitchell.