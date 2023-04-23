Draft Dudes 2023 NFL Mock Draft Part 2: Where does Bijan Robinson end up?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft is exactly one week away, and mock drafts are starting to come together as scouts and analysts clean up their boards ahead of next Thursday's event in Kansas City.
Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino of the 'Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes podcast' took a stab at mocking the first round on their two latest episodes, working together to project how picks 16-32 might shake out after previously looking at the first 15 picks.
Their selections for picks 16-32 are listed below. After four quarterbacks went in the first 15 picks, there were not any in the final half of the first round - making Tennessee's Hendon Hooker available in the second.
16. Green Bay Packers: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
18. Detroit Lions: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
20. Seattle Seahawks: Mazi Smith, IDL, Michigan
21. Miami Dolphins: Pick Forfeited
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
23. Baltimore Ravens: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
24. Minnesota Vikings: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
26. New York Giants: Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin
27. Dallas Cowboys: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern
28. Buffalo Bills: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
29. Cincinnati Bengals: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
30. New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee, IDL, Clemson
31. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian Branch, Safety, Alabama
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
