2023 NFL Draft superlatives: Favorite class, most aggressive team, and who needs to prove it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft came and went, and while the full scope of this group's NFL impact won't be known for many, many years, there are a handful of programs who have to feel very good coming out of this weekend with the players they procured.
Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs of the Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes podcast put a bow on the draft with an episode of superlatives, which included discussing which team did the most to help their quarterback, who was the most aggressive, and who needs to prove it on the field.
Below is a look at the teams discussed in each category
Did the Most to Help their Quarterback
Joe: Atlanta Falcons
Kyle: Green Bay Packers
"I can't think of a more meaningful thing that they could do for [Atlanta quarterback] Desmond Ridder, than give him Bijan Robinson." - Marino
Most Aggressive
Kyle: Houston Texans
Joe: Carolina Panthers
"To go up to No. 3 from No. 12 the way they did, to give up their own future No. 1, in a year where you aren't necessarily expecting this team to be super competitive...really aggressive move." - Crabbs
Did the Most with the Least
Joe: Baltimore Ravens
Kyle: Baltimore Ravens
"Zay Flowers I think is going to be a tremendous asset for Lamar Jackson in the passing game, but it's really about some of their later picks...didn't have a ton of draft capital but I really like what they were able to get done here." - Marino
Can be a Foundational Class
Kyle: Detroit Lions
Joe: Houston Texans
"They went and got really good football players, maybe not the best positional value but quite frankly with where the roster is at and trying to fill in the gaps....those are really meaningful starters for your football team." - Crabbs
Favorite Class
Joe: Pittsburgh Steelers
Kyle: Pittsburgh Steelers
"Those first four picks, they will just whoop your butt. You think about Steelers football, this is the class." - Crabbs
Need to See it
Joe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyle: Denver Broncos
"Your early investments, I've got questions about all three of them and how it's going to come together." - Marino