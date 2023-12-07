Summer League standout Craig Porter Jr. discusses his path to Cavaliers | Locked on NBA Big Board

Porter made good on a two-way contract commitment in Cleveland with his play in Las Vegas.

CLEVELAND — Craig Porter Jr. has been one of the breakout players of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this week after entering the competition as an undrafted two-way player with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Porter is a unique talent, equally likely to make a highlight block at the rim as he is set up a teammate with a dazzling pass.

After four wins with the Summer Cavs, Porter joined Locked On NBA Big Board host Rafael Barlowe for an interview from Las Vegas to discuss his playing style and his path to Cleveland.

“A lot of people knew I could play, but there was a lot of questions … especially around my jump shot and probably the age and the height," Porter explained. "(But) really once I get in front of people and I just show them my overall game, they kind of just get surprised, and that’s really honestly what happened with pretty much every team.”

Porter is the type of player who thrives on filling up the stat sheet in other ways besides just scoring, though he can put the ball in the basket efficiently, too.

“When I was a kid I wanted to be a big man," Porter said. "My favorite players for a long time were (Rajon) Rondo and Dwight Howard.

"I kinda tried to mix those two somehow into my game, and it really just is something I figured out I could do, and I put the effort into it, and it worked out.”

Before finishing his college career at mid-major Wichita State, Porter spent time at junior college, an unlikely path for an NBA-caliber athlete.

“The JuCo route is a little different … there’s no telling what could happen," Porter admitted. "It makes you appreciate a lot of the things you get down the road.”

Today, Porter joins an upstart Cleveland team fresh off its first playoff appearance not featuring LeBron James since James was drafted in 2003. He and second-round pick Emoni Bates, both on two-way deals, will vie for roster spots and playing time as they both continue to develop their game.

“We just kind of complement each other’s game, him just being a natural scorer and me being more of a playmaker," Porter said.