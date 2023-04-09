After lackluster Week 1, quarterback play could be an issue for Ohio State in 2023 | Locked on Big 10

Kyle ​McCord completed 20 of 33 passing attempts for 239 yards, failing to throw a touchdown and tossing one interception in Ohio State's 23-3 victory over Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While Indiana is not exactly a powerhouse in college football, it is never easy to begin your first season as a starting quarterback on the road against a Big Ten opponent.

However, junior Kyle McCord's first start of the season for Ohio State, replacing C.J. Stroud who went No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, left plenty to be desired.

McCord completed 20 of 33 passing attempts for 239 yards, failing to throw a touchdown and tossing one interception in the Buckeyes' 23-3 victory over the Hoosiers.

Locked on Big 10 host Craig Shemon noted it is only Week 1, with plenty of time for improvement, but couldn't help feel some concern for the Buckeyes after this performance.

"They were 30 point favorites in that game, they won 23-3," Shemon said. "They only scored two touchdowns vs. the Hoosiers. How many they going to score against Michigan's defense? How many they going to score against Penn State's defense? I think it's an issue right now."

Ohio State coach Ryan Day made it clear he plans to play both McCord and backup Devin Brown this season, with both expected to get significant run in Week 2 against Youngstown State.

While McCord figures to be the starter throughout the season, added competition from Brown could help the junior solidify his spot and keep the tradition of strong quarterback play in Columbus alive for another season.

If he is unable to do so, this team's elite group of wide receivers - led by Marvin Harrison Jr. - could struggle to put up the kind of numbers expected of them, which will not only hurt their NFL draft stock, but seriously hampers Ohio State's ability to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.