Why the Blue Jackets traded for Ivan Provorov

Columbus gave up some valuable draft capital for a polarizing defenseman. Will it be worth it?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ivan Provorov is a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 26-year-old defenseman was acquired Tuesday from the Philadelphia Flyers in a three-team deal also involving the Los Angeles Kings.

The cost? A first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (a pick previously acquired from LA), and a conditional second-round pick in 2024.

Columbus will decide after the 2024 first round is complete if they’re sending a 2024 2nd round pick or the 2025 2nd round pick to Philadelphia.

"Improving our blue line has been a priority for us and acquiring Ivan gives us an established left-shot defenseman who is still a young player with his best seasons in front of him," said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, per NHL.com.

"He immediately improves our group on defense as he is durable, has great skill, skates well, is an excellent passer with an accurate shot and can effectively play at both ends of the ice."

But why Provorov, and why at the cost of a first round pick in a deep draft, asks the hosts of Locked on Blue Jackets?

Selected in the first round (No. 7) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Provorov has 217 points (65 goals, 152 assists) in 532 regular-season games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Provorov has two years remaining on a contract that carries a cap hit of $4.72 million, and he becomes the team's second-highest paid defenseman behind Zach Werenski's $9.58M average annual valuation.

As it happens, Werenski was selected eighth overall at the same draft.

Provorov, of course, chose not to wear a Pride warmup jersey this past season for the Flyers, and his 27 points in 2022-23 fell far short of his career high 41 set back in 2017-18.

The Blue Jackets went 25-48-9 this season, finishing last in the Eastern Conference and 31st in the NHL, ahead of only the Anaheim Ducks.

They will draft third overall, and appear set to hire Mike Babcock to coach a team that features high-end talent in Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine as well as some up and coming young talent.