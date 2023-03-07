Why the Blue Jackets hired Mike Babcock as their new head coach

Mike Babcock is saying all the right things after a 3-year hiatus from the NHL

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somewhat lost in the NHL's July 1 free agent frenzy was a significant coaching hire in Columbus.

Mike Babcock was officially introduced as Blue Jackets coach on Saturday, returning as an NHL bench for the first time since the 2019-20 season when he was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After he was let go, it came out that he had previously used questionable coaching methods and allegations of bullying and emotional abuse by the likes of Mitch Marner and Johan Franzen.

While the hiring may not have been the first choice for the hosts of Locked on Blue Jackets, Babcock was at least saying the right things at his introductory press conference.

Time spent with his family seems to have softened Babcock a bit.

"I think the first thing is my daughter has this line she uses with me all the time she says, 'Dad, it's not what you say. It's your tone.' You know, I'm a straightforward guy. Honest, hard-working, enthusiastic," Babcock said, per NHL.com. "But the message sent and the message received often isn't the same.

"So, you're talking to a young man and you think you had a great meeting and then you find out later as he talks to one of the assistant coaches, 'Oh, 'Babs' was all over me.' See, I didn't think I was. The ability to communicate and send the right message that you want to send and do it in a way that's totally respectful. To me, this what the last three-and-a half years have been about."

Babcock, who is 700-418-164 with 19 ties in his career, ranks 12th in NHL history in wins. He has coached 1,301 games (16th) in 17 seasons for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim/Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings and Maple Leafs.

He's also 90-74 in 164 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including winning the Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008 and guiding the Mighty Ducks (2003) and Red Wings (2009) to the Stanley Cup Final.

Babcock spent his time away from the NHL coaching university hockey, where there was an emphasis on setting players up for success on and off the ice, including mental health plans.

Babcock clearly made a positive impression of general manager Jarmo Kekalianen in terms of his coaching record and his treatment of people.

"His coaching achievements talk for themselves. Everybody knows that, but I am also convinced that he's the right person, the right man for the job, and that's really important. Our organization has some strong values that are never compromised and they're non-negotiable."