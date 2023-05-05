Who should be the next coach of the Blue Jackets? | Locked On Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have one of four vacant head coach positions around the NHL.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has one of four vacant head coach positions around the NHL.

Brad Larsen was let go after a very injury-plagued season for the Blue Jackets, joining Peter Laviolette (Washington), Darryl Sutter (Calgary), and Dallas Eakins as coached deposed since the end of the regular season.

The vacancy in Columbus could be an attractive one despite finishing eighth in the Metrpolitan Division this past season.

There's some high-end talent in Johnny Gaudreu and Paitrk Laine, and a bunch of promising young players that could be highlighted by Connor Bedard should Columbus win the draft lottery on May 8.

So, who are the candidates?

Jay Forster and Hayden Heilshorn of Locked on Blue Jackets tab Laviolette as one of the frontrunners.

"He's a good mix of a coach that has tons of experience and knows how to coach in the modern NHL," Heilslhorn argues.

Laviolette has also already coached four teams in the Metro, so he's well familiar with the competition.

Laviolette does have 1,430 games of NHL head coach experience under his belt with the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Phiadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, and, most recently, the Capitals.

He won a Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006, and took both the Flyers and Predators to the FInal.

They also discuss the merits of Darryl Sutter, Joel Quenneville, Mike Babcock, and Bruce Boudreau as potential fits for the Blue Jackets, with the latter ranking second to Laviolette as the favorite.

Quenneville hasn’t been officially cleared by the NHL for his part in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation, according to Darren Dreger of TSN. A formal interview request would likely encourage the commissioner's approval.