Could Patrick Roy come back to the NHL as coach for Columbus?

Roy is in the mix to be the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrick Roy could soon be back behind the bench at the NHL level.

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is expected to name a new bench boss sometime this week, and Roy is in the mix for the job, according to Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch.

It appears as though the decision will come down to current Blue Jackets assistant coach Pascal Vincent or Roy.

Locked on Blue Jackets co-host Jay Forster points out, Roy is also one of the best goalies in NHL history, and perhaps he could help revitalize Elvis Merzlikins after a very down season for a goaltender with a long term contract to play out.

Roy also brings 16 years of coaching experience to the table at both the major junior and pro levels, along with a bevy of hockey operations experience.

Roy is currently coaching the Quebec Ramparts at the Memorial Cup, an annual tournament featuring the champions of the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and the Western Hockey League (plus the hosts).

Additionally, Blue Jackets prospect James Malatesta, a 2021 fifth-rounder, has been playing under Roy with Quebec. Malatesta recorded 37 goals and 29 assists in 55 games and was named playoff QMJHL MVP with 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 18 games.

It's been a decade since Roy first joined the NHL coaching ranks, jumping from the Remparts to the Colorado Avalanche, with whom he won the Jack Adams Trophy as the league's top coach in 2014. He stepped down in 2016, citing a lack of input in personnel decisions, deciding to return to Quebec.

Roy also has a big name and a fiery reputation, and would certainly make things entertaining in Columbus.