How the Blue Jackets got an even bigger jump on offseason with another trade

Columbus added Damon Severson via New Jersey after already trading for Ivan Provorov.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have added another huge piece on the blue line.

Days after trading for Ivan Provorov, the Blue Jackets acquired Damon Severson from New Jersey on Friday after he signed an eight-year, $50 million contract with the Devils.

The new contract has an average annual value of $6.25 million and runs through the 2030-31 season.

New Jersey received a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in the sign-and-trade deal.

Severson, 29, was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and would have only been able to sign a seven-year deal on the open market, hence agreeing to a deal with the Devils and being granted permission to speak with the Blue Jackets in advance of the trade.

Jay Forster of Locked on Blue Jackets calls Severson "a very solid defenseman" although the deal is perhaps a touch longer than they would have preferred.

Severson and Provorov join a Blue Jackets defense corps that includes Zach Werenski, Adam Boqvist, Nick Blankenburg, and a highly-touted prospect in David Jiricek, among other options.

"We wanted to do the Provorov trade so that we don't go to the UFA market and all of a sudden, July 2 or July 3 (we) were empty handed and so we got that done and using similar logic, we got aggressive with Severson," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said via NHL.com.

"The defense's been a strength of our team but we've been young and we've been going through some struggles in the last couple of years and watching the growth of our young guys, young guys on defense in particular, we felt like we have to strengthen the top four of our defense to take the next step."

Severson was drafted by New Jersey in the second round (No. 60) back in 2012. He recorded 263 points (58 goals, 205 assists) in 647 regular-season games.

"Jarmo's mentioned a few times, they wanted to be aggressive and they have a list of defensemen and fortunately I was on the top of their list so they made that very clear and it makes you feel good, feel wanted," Severson said.