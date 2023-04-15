Blue Jackets fire head coach Brad Larsen

Larsen's tenure with the team ends two years after he signed a three-year deal in June 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Saturday that the team has parted ways with head coach Brad Larsen after just two season.

Larsen was named the eighth head coach in team history after signing a three-year contract in June 2021.

Larsen led the Blue Jackets to 62 wins and 86 losses during his tenure with the team. Before becoming head coach in 2021, he spent the previous seven season as an assistant coach with the Blue Jackets.

A statement released by the General Manager and Alternate Governor of the Columbus Blue Jackets says, "Brad has been part of our organization for more than a decade, and we are extremely thankful for his hard work and many contributions – both on and off the ice – during that time. We wish nothing but the best for Brad and his family in the future.”

The CBJ also announced on Saturday that the team will not renew the contract of goaltending coach Manny Legace. He had served as the club's goaltending coach for the past five seasons.