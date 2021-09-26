Ohio State senior LB K’Vaughan Pope dismissed from team following Akron game

Pope walked off the field Saturday and appeared to possibly quit the team during the second quarter of last night's game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State senior linebacker K'Vaughn Pope has been dismissed from the football team after last night's game against Akron.

After leaving the field, Pope posted a profane tweet about the school that has since been taken down. He also tweeted good luck to his teammates.

Pope tried to run out on the field in a sub package. Teradja Mitchell waved him off, and Pope stormed down the sideline, started walking to the tunnel and then had to be coaxed back by an Ohio State staffer. He tossed his gloves into the stands and took off his jersey. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

Head Coach Ryan Day released a statement on Sunday saying that Pope had been dismissed from the team but will remain on scholarship for the rest of this semester.

Pope has played in 33 games but hasn't seen significant playing time.

Day's full statement reads: "Senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State football team. K’Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office, and we will support him with his progress toward graduation. He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester."

Following the news, Pope released a statement on his Twitter account apologizing for his actions last night.