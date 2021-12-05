x
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State opens Big Ten play with 76-64 win over Penn State

Ohio State made seven 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes of the game.
Credit: AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec
Penn State's Seth Lundy, right, defends against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in State College, Pa.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Kyle Young scored 16 points, E.J. Liddell added 14 points and Ohio State beat Penn State 76-64 in a Big Ten opener for both teams.

Ohio State made seven 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes of the game. Six different Buckeyes made a 3 during the spree for a 27-19 lead, and Ohio State led 41-30 at halftime after going 7 of 16 from distance.

Ohio State led by double figures for the opening 15 minutes of the second half. Penn State got as close as six points until Justin Ahrens sank a 3-pointer from the corner for a 70-61 lead at 2:15.

Malachi Branham added 11 points for Ohio State.

