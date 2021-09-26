Ohio State senior LB K’Vaughan Pope walks off field mid-game against Akron

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope walked off the field Saturday and appeared to possibly quit the team during the second quarter of the Buckeyes game against Akron.
After leaving the field, Pope posted a profane tweet about the school that has since been taken down. He also tweeted good luck to his teammates.
In his post-game press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he didn’t yet know the details of what happened.
Pope has played in 33 games but hasn't seen significant playing time.
“One of the hard things is you have to play certain guys, and you have to make some decisions on who is playing in those games, and you just really count on the guys to still be great teammates if they’re not getting on the field,” Day said.