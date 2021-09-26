Ohio State senior LB K’Vaughan Pope walks off field mid-game against Akron

After leaving the field, Pope posted a profane tweet about the school that has since been taken down.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope walked off the field Saturday and appeared to possibly quit the team during the second quarter of the Buckeyes game against Akron.

After leaving the field, Pope posted a profane tweet about the school that has since been taken down. He also tweeted good luck to his teammates.

Pope tried to run out on the field in a sub package. Teradja Mitchell waved him off, and Pope stormed down the sideline, started walking to the tunnel and then had to be coaxed back by an Ohio State staffer. He tossed his gloves into the stands and took off his jersey. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

In his post-game press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he didn’t yet know the details of what happened.

Pope has played in 33 games but hasn't seen significant playing time.