Ohio State forward Justice Sueing to enter NBA Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing declared for the NBA Wednesday night.

The senior posted on social media saying his years at Ohio State have been unforgettable and learned invaluable lessons that he will hold on to the rest of his life.

"I'm forever grateful for the friendships and bonds I've built with Coach Holtmann, the staff, and my teammates. Scarlet and Gray will always be etched into my heart," Sueing wrote.

After only playing two games during the 2021-22 season, Sueing played in 35 games his senior year. He shot 42.4% from the field, averaging about 12 points a game with five rebounds and two assists.

Ohio State struggled, but came on strong at the end of the 2022-23 season.