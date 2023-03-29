Jacy Sheldon returning to Ohio State women's basketball for 5th season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon is returning for another season with the Ohio State Buckeyes to settle "unfinished business."
The Dublin native announced on social media she would come back for a fifth season.
"I love being a Buckeye and I can't wait to run it back with my teammates. See you next year Buckeye Nation," Sheldon said in a graphic on Twitter.
The senior, who only played 13 games due to a leg injury during the 2022-23 season, averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game.
Sheldon was able to return in time for the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA Tournament where the Buckeyes made it to the Elite Eight for the first time in 30 years. She scored 19 points for Ohio State in the team's loss to Virginia Tech.