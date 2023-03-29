Jacy Sheldon returning to Ohio State women's basketball for 5th season

"I love being a Buckeye and I can't wait to run it back with my teammates. See you next year Buckeye Nation," Sheldon said in a graphic on Twitter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon is returning for another season with the Ohio State Buckeyes to settle "unfinished business."

The Dublin native announced on social media she would come back for a fifth season.

The senior, who only played 13 games due to a leg injury during the 2022-23 season, averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game.