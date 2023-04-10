Former Columbus Africentric star Jordan Horston selected by Seattle Storm in WNBA

The Seattle Storm took Horston with the ninth overall pick.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Columbus Africentric Early College basketball star Jordan Horston was drafted into the WNBA Monday night.

The Seattle Storm took Horston with the ninth overall pick.

With the 9th pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, the Seattle Storm selects Jordan Horston from @LadyVol_Hoops! ⛈️



Welcome to the Emerald City, @ladylynn22_! 👋#TakeCover pic.twitter.com/2Ae37Ud0gm — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) April 10, 2023

Horston played for the Tennessee Volunteers for four years after making her mark in Columbus.

The guard suffered a season-ending injury during her junior year at Tennessee, but bounced back strong the following season, averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

The Volunteers fell in the Sweet Sixteen during the 2023 March Madness Tournament, but Horston led the team with 17 points in what would be her last collegiate game.

Africentric won three state championships while Horston was on the team. She won dozens of awards during her time in high school and was often referred to as the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 guard coming into college.

