Columbus Blue Jackets winning in the ticket office despite losing season

The Blue Jackets will conclude the season with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s something magical happening during the Columbus Blue Jackets losing season.

With a record of 25-47-9 as of Friday afternoon, you might think there’s not a lot to cheer about.

It turns out you can win, even during a losing season. Despite the poor record, the Blue Jackets are outdrawing other teams in ticket sales.

San Jose, Buffalo, Anaheim, Ottawa, New Jersey and Winnipeg all have better records than Columbus but CBJ fans are outdrawing them.

Columbus is tied for attendance with the New York Islanders despite the fact the Islanders having 17 more wins.

But there’s more. Here’s the latest stats from the team:

Through 39 games at Nationwide Arena, the club is averaging 16,912 with 13 sellouts (18,144 or more).

The Blue Jackets are on pace to post the highest average attendance for games played at Nationwide Arena since 2003-04 (17,369).

The team's average attendance in 2019-20, which is when CBJ last had a winning season, was 16,902.

The Blue Jackets have averaged 18,158 fans per home game with nine sellouts in 14 games since Jan. 21.

Columbus has posted sellouts in seven of the past eight home games.

Tonight’s season finale vs. Buffalo is expected to be the club’s 14th sellout of the season, which will be the second-most since 2003-04 (16), trailing 2018-19 (15).