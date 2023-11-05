Cleveland Browns reveal 2023 schedule

CLEVELAND — The NFL released the 2023 team schedules Thursday night with the Cleveland Browns opening the season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Browns' full schedule is below
Week 1- Cincinnati Bengals
Week 2- at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)
Week 3- Tennessee Titans
Week 4- Baltimore Ravens
Week 5- BYE
Week 6- San Francisco 49ers
Week 7- at Indianapolis Colts
Week 8- at Seattle Seahawks
Week 9- Arizona Cardinals
Week 10- at Baltimore Ravens
Week 11- Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 12- at Denver Broncos
Week 13- at L.A. Rams
Week 14- Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 15- Chicago Bears
Week 16- at Houston Texans
Week 17- New York Jets (Thursday Night Football)
Week 18- at Cincinnati Bengals