Cleveland Browns reveal 2023 schedule

The Browns will welcome in the Cincinnati Bengals to open the 2023 season.

CLEVELAND — The NFL released the 2023 team schedules Thursday night with the Cleveland Browns opening the season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.  

The Browns' full schedule is below 

Week 1- Cincinnati Bengals 

Week 2- at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football) 

Week 3- Tennessee Titans 

Week 4- Baltimore Ravens 

Week 5- BYE 

Week 6- San Francisco 49ers 

Week 7- at Indianapolis Colts 

Week 8- at Seattle Seahawks 

Week 9- Arizona Cardinals 

Week 10- at Baltimore Ravens 

Week 11- Pittsburgh Steelers 

Week 12- at Denver Broncos 

Week 13- at L.A. Rams 

Week 14- Jacksonville Jaguars 

Week 15- Chicago Bears 

Week 16- at Houston Texans 

Week 17- New York Jets (Thursday Night Football) 

Week 18- at Cincinnati Bengals 

