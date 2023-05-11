x
Local Sports

NFL releases 2023 schedule for Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals will start the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) run onto the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

CINCINNATI — The NFL released the 2023 team schedules Thursday night with the Cincinnati Bengals opening the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals' full schedule is below 

Week 1- at Cleveland Browns 

Week 2- Baltimore Ravens 

Week 3- L.A. Rams (Monday Night Football) 

Week 4- at Tennesse Titans 

Week 5- at Arizona Cardinals 

Week 6- Seattle Seahawks 

Week 7- BYE 

Week 8- at San Francisco 49ers 

Week 9- Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night Football) 

Week 10- Houston Texans 

Week 11- at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football) 

Week 12- Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday)

Week 13- at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)

Week 14- Indianapolis Colts 

Week 15- Minnesota Vikings 

Week 16- at Pittsburgh Steelers 

Week 17- at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 18- Cleveland Browns 

