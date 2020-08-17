Local morning sports talk radio back on 97.1 The Fan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Local morning sports talk radio is back on the air at WBNS-FM 97.1 The Fan.
“Morning Juice” began a new show lineup at The Fan that started Monday.
Former Ohio State linebackers Bobby Carpenter and Anthony Schlegel join Brandon Beam for the morning drive show.
They said they have three goals for each show, educate, inform, and entertain.
“You’re driving to work, what do you want? You want to laugh a little bit, find out what happened, and so our thing was always, 'How do we provide you some information, give you some knowledge, share some of our own personal experience, bring you into our conversation, and hopefully make you laugh a little bit and put you in a good mood?'” said Carpenter.
Beam added, “If we can make your day a little bit better, then, like that makes me happy as a show host.”
The new weekday lineup schedule for 97.1 The Fan is below:
6 a.m. Morning Juice Brandon Beam, Bobby Carpenter, Anthony Schlegel
9 a.m. Bishop & Laurinaitis Beau Bishop and James Laurinaitis
Noon Rothman & Ice Anthony Rothman and Matty “Ice” Hayes
3 p.m. Common Man & T-Bone Mike Ricordati and Jonathan “T-Bone” Smith
6 p.m. The Buckeye Show Tim Hall with special Buckeye guests