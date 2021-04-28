Live Broadcast: Virtual Draft Party with 10TV, 97. 1 The Fan & special guest Ryan Day

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will join the draft party at 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Join 10TV and 97.1 The Fan on Thursday for a virtual party during the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft. Hosted by The Fan’s Anthony Rothman, the party kicks off at 7 p.m.

10TV’s Dom Tiberi and Dave Holmes will both join Rothman at the start of, and throughout, the broadcast. Holmes will be reporting live from Cleveland, home of this year's draft.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will join the draft party at 7:30 p.m. Fourteen former Buckeyes have entered the NFL Draft, including quarterback Justin Fields who is expected to be selected in the first round.

We are excited to announce that Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day will be joining us on The Fan & 10TV's Virtual Draft Party at 7:30 PM on Thursday night! https://t.co/alLzwdAynQ pic.twitter.com/sm3rJGT5Lr — 97.1 The Fan (@971thefan) April 28, 2021