Lightning beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT; winless streak reaches 9

Victor Hedman scored 10 seconds into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Brayden Point finished with three assists for Tampa Bay.

Ondrej Palat had a goal and two assists. Mathieu Joseph and Alex Barre-Boulet also scored.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots for his league-leading 28th victory of the season.

Eric Robinson scored a pair of goals and Mikhail Grigorenko added another score for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets’ winless stretch reached nine games (0-8-1).