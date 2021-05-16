Late goal lifts Revolution over Columbus SC 1-0

The New Englad Revolution scored the lone goal in the 83rd minute.

Adam Buksa entered the game as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored three minutes later to help the New England Revolution beat Columbus 1-0 on Sunday.

The buildup to Buksa’s goal began on a quick restart after a foul near midfield. Carles Gil fed Brandon Bye up the right channel and Bye’s cross-connected with Buska inside the 6-yard box.

The Revs (3-1-2) moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference standings and extended their home winning streak to three games.