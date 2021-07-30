LA Clippers acquire Ohio University guard Jason Preston in 2021 NBA Draft

The LA Clippers have acquired the draft rights to former Ohio University basketball guard Jason Preston.
Preston was the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Clippers acquired Preston from the Orlando Magic Thursday in exchange for the Detroit Pistons 2026 second-round selection and cash.
Preston is the first Bobcat to be drafted in the NBA since Brandon Hunter in 2003.
During his junior season at Ohio University, Preston helped the Bobcats to a 17-8 overall record while leading the team to the 2021 Mid-American Conference Tournament. He averaged 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Preston was named the MAC Tournament MVP, Academic All-MAC and a Lou Henson Award Finalist.