LA Clippers acquire Ohio University guard Jason Preston in 2021 NBA Draft

Preston is the first Bobcat to be drafted in the NBA since Brandon Hunter in 2003.

The LA Clippers have acquired the draft rights to former Ohio University basketball guard Jason Preston.

Preston was the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Clippers acquired Preston from the Orlando Magic Thursday in exchange for the Detroit Pistons 2026 second-round selection and cash.

WOWWWWWW IM A CLIPPER!!! MANNN THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE — Jason Preston (@Treballjay11) July 30, 2021

During his junior season at Ohio University, Preston helped the Bobcats to a 17-8 overall record while leading the team to the 2021 Mid-American Conference Tournament. He averaged 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.